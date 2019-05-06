Copoco Book Drive Benefits Local Non-Profits

A book drive held by Copoco Community Credit Union has exceeded expectations.

The credit union set a goal of around 200 books to be collected during the month of April in recognition for World Book Day April 23. However, Copoco collected 1,138 books at its three locations in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The books are to be donated to the READ Association of Saginaw County and the Literacy Council of Bay County. A good portion of the children’s books will go to the READ Association, since it deals strictly with children’s literacy, while the Literacy Council deals with both child and adult literacy.

Based on the success of the campaign, Copoco will hold the drives on a yearly basis.

The credit union also has two upcoming charity events. Comedy for a Cause will be held May 17 at Arbeitoer Hall at 1304 S. Wenonah St. in Bay City to benefit Relay For Life. The second event is the 25th annual Kid’s Club Safety Day, which raises awareness of child safety in various situations. That will be held June 1 at the credit union’s Bay City branch office at 4625 E. Wilder Rd. Visit Copoco’s website for more information.