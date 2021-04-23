Cop seen on video punching handcuffed woman twice in face

A Westminster Police Department officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after cellphone video showed him punching a handcuffed woman twice in the face, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Police said a caller reported at about 4 p.m. Wednesday that a Hispanic woman had assaulted an Asian woman who’d tried to rescue a dog running in the street.

Neighbors said the Asian woman and Ciomara Garcia exchanged words over Garcia’s unleashed dog, then Garcia put a hand on the woman’s arm.

“She basically put her fist on her arm but didn’t hit her, and that’s when the Asian woman left and, like 20 minutes later, came back with cops and like seven or eight cops showed up,” a witness told CBA L.A.

Police said when officers got to the scene, they found Garcia, 34, of Westminster, and identified her as a suspect in the reported assault.

Adolpho Rosales, Garcia’s brother, said the officers arrived at their home calling out her name.

“She’s bipolar, she has schizophrenia,” he said. “I think they could do a better job since they already have a history with her, they already know her.”

During the investigation, officers learned Garcia had an outstanding felony bench warrant for vandalism.

Officers then handcuffed Garcia, who police said “exhibited signs of being under the influence.” The department said while waiting for paramedics to arrive at the scene, Garcia “became combative with the officers.”

One of the officers, who hasn’t been identified, then punched Garcia twice in the face, according to the department. The cellphone video shows it.

Two other officers “immediately intervened and deescalated the situation,” the department said. The video shows them doing so.

Sandy Armento, who lives across the street, shot cell phone video of the altercation that’s been circulating on social media.

“They just, like, get her up and like they just push her back down,” she said. “I think she got hurt so she like started obviously being aggressive.”

Armento said the officer punched Garcia after she kicked him in the upper thigh after being pushed back down to the ground.

Garcia was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported, the department said, and she was booked into the Orange County Jail on the warrant.

She’s also facing charges of assault and battery on the Asian woman, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The officer who struck her was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation that will include a review of cell phone video that captured the incident, the department said. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will evaluate the officer’s actions and decide whether criminal charges are warranted, the department said.

“The Westminster Police Department is well aware of portions of the video circulating on social media,” the department said in a statement. “The Westminster Police Department considers this a serious event and will ensure that this investigation will be guided by the law and the truth.”