Cooper Noriega, TikTok star, dies at 19

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead on Thursday after being found in a parking lot.

Noriega was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m. in the 500 block of North First Street in the city of Burbank, California, according to the coroner.

The cause of his death has been “deferred,” the coroner’s office said. This means that an autopsy has been completed, but a cause of death has not been determined. The medical examiner is “requesting more investigation into the death.” A cause of death will be determined once more tests and studies have been done.

Noriega was extremely vocal about mental health and his own past struggles with addiction. He recently started a public Discord channel where people could discuss mental health issues.

“Devastating news. RIP Cooper Noriega,” the Barstool Sports BFFs podcast posted on Friday. Noriega appeared on the podcast’s June 1 episode.

“Life is fragile,” the podcast tweeted. “Enjoy every minute.”