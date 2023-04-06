WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Coolio’s cause of death revealed as fentanyl overdose

By CBS News
April 6, 2023 7:11PM EDT
The death of rapper Coolio was due to the effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines, his manager confirmed to CBS News. 

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died last September in Los Angeles. He was 59. 

At the time of his death, the rapper was suffering from heart disease and asthma and had recently used phencyclidine, or PCP, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s report. The coroner’s office deemed his death accidental, CBS Los Angeles reported. 

The LA-based rapper was best known for his Grammy Award-winning single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was featured on the soundtrack for 1995’s “Dangerous Minds” starring Michelle Pfeiffer. The song is considered one of the most successful rap songs of all time after it spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. 

In 1996, he recorded the opening “Aw, Here It Goes!” for the Nickelodeon television series “Kenan & Kel” starring Kenan Thompson. 

