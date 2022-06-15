      Weather Alert

Cooling Centers Avaiable in Saginaw, Bay City to Beat the Heat

News Desk
Jun 15, 2022 @ 8:00am

With higher temperatures and increased humidity expected, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital Center of Hope will serve as a cooling station Wednesday, June 15.

Located at 723 Emerson St. in Saginaw, just behind the hospital, the center will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Community members are welcome to come inside the air-conditioned Center of Hope as a respite from the hot weather.

The Bay City Salvation Army is also offering their community center as a cooling center from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today. Masks are required in the Salvation Army Center.

