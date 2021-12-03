Cook Political Report's Wasserman on redistricting and 2022 midterms

In the 2022 midterm elections, there will be far fewer competitive House districts due to gerrymandering and geographic polarization, says election forecaster and senior editor at the Cook Political Report Dave Wasserman.

“[Americans] want to live in places where the vast majority of their neighbors and friends are going to agree with their political and cultural values,” Wasserman told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett on this week’s episode of “The Takeout” podcast. “When we’ve got deeply red and deeply blue neighborhoods, it makes it easier for the partisans who are in charge of these [redistricting] maps to slice and dice the electorate in ways that polarize districts. And the biggest victim in all of this is competition.”

At least 19 states have passed new congressional maps so far, and Republicans will draw the districts for 187 U.S. House seats, compared to 75 seats under Democratic control. The remaining seats are controlled by independent or bipartisan commissions.

Increased partisan control of redistricting efforts means Republicans and Democrats will be focused on just a handful of truly competitive congressional districts. In those other heavily liberal and conservative districts, more extreme candidates will likely have the advantage in the primaries, when the most motivated, partisan voters tend to turn out.

“By the time this process is over, we could see the number of competitive seats winnowed by something like a third,” Wasserman said. “And when that’s true, you’ve got parties pouring tens of millions of dollars into each of these races. But they tend not to care who gets nominated and the rest of them, which is how you end up with a lot of very polemic candidates who only have the incentive of winning a primary.”

With so many congressional GOP candidates seeking former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in 2022, Wasserman said that loyalty to Mr. Trump is going to be a central issue for Republican voters.

“When it comes to the Republicans who voted for impeachment, they’re automatically in a bind with a Republican base where Trump has 90% approval,” Wasserman said.

He added that a Trump endorsement could be less effective in a competitive race because the GOP candidates will need to have a broader political appeal. “That’s tended to make Republican primaries frankly a little less interesting because they’re less issue-driven, and more loyalty-driven.”

Redistricting for partisan advantage, or “gerrymandering” has a long history, and Wasserman explained how the name came about.

“Governor Elbridge Gerry, back in the early 19th century in Massachusetts, wanted to pass a plan that that would highly advantage his party,” Wasserman said. “It actually didn’t end up going quite as intended, but the resulting district was part of a famous political cartoon that labeled it a salamander.”

