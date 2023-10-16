Convicted Sex Offender Faces Sentencing for New Conviction

A known sex offender was convicted of sexual assault last week in Genesee County.

A jury found 45-year-old Jamieson Woolard guilty of three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 16. Court documents indicate the assaults took place on three separate occasions in November and December 2021. Woolard assaulted a boy who was dating a relative of the his. The boy eventually told his mother of the assaults. Sentencing has yet to be schedule.

Woolard was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 in 2009 and was on the Michigan Sex Offender registry list.