Convicted Serial Rapist Sentenced in Genesee County

A 64-year-old Flint man will spend up to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting at least 12 women.

In April, Gilbert Conway pleaded no contest to 187 charges in Genesee County Circuit Court. The charges included sexual assault, extortion, kidnapping and torture. A police investigation, started in 2018, found around 500 video tapes in Conway’s home which they say depicted scenes of rapes of possibly hundreds of victims, though only 12 have come forward. The tapes date back to at least 2008, according to investigators.

Conway was sentenced Monday to 15-50 years.