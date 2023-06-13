WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Convicted Serial Rapist Sentenced in Genesee County

By News Desk
June 13, 2023 4:00AM EDT
Share
Convicted Serial Rapist Sentenced in Genesee County
(source: Genesee County Sheriff’s Department)

A 64-year-old Flint man will spend up to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting at least 12 women.

In April, Gilbert Conway pleaded no contest to 187 charges in Genesee County Circuit Court. The charges included sexual assault, extortion, kidnapping and torture. A police investigation, started in 2018, found around 500 video tapes in Conway’s home which they say depicted scenes of rapes of possibly hundreds of victims, though only 12 have come forward. The tapes date back to at least 2008, according to investigators.

Conway was sentenced Monday to 15-50 years.

Popular Stories

1

Charges Sought Against Six Women in Mt. Pleasant Shoplifting, Hit and Run
2

Woman Crashes Into Bay County Assisted Living Facility
3

Sunday Afternoon Crash Claims Life of Bay City Motorcyclist
4

10-Year-Old Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Driving Stolen SUV on I-75
5

Fire Destroys Saginaw County Home