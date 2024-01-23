Convicted Saginaw Township Murderer Sentenced to Prison

A Saginaw County judge sentenced a convicted murderer to prison on Monday.

45-year-old Lonnie Mitchell pleaded no contest in October for killing his wife, 49-year-old Shantina Davenport-Mitchell at their Saginaw Township home in September 2021. Davemport-Mitchell was found shot eight times and stabbed twice, according to court records.

Mitchell was convicted on a charge of second-degree murder. Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Manvel Trice sentenced Mitchell between 22.5 to 60 years in prison.