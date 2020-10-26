Convicted Felon Faces Child Pornography Charges in Federal Court
(Alpha Media file photo)
A convicted felon is on the chopping block again after being indicted on federal sex crime charges.
32-year-old Justin Zube of Bay City is charged with possession of child pornography. An invesitgation into Zube began December 7, 2019 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip child pornography was being uploaded to an app called Snap Chat. The IP address was linked to Zube’s account.
FBI agents searched his home and electronic devices, allegedly finding more than 300 images and about 50 videos of people using the restroom, which they say Zube may have recorded.
Zube was previously convicted of child pornography charges. He also has a lengthy criminal history, with convictions of breaking and entering, larceny, domestic violence and more. He was released from prison on parole in May of 2018. Zube has been denied bond and has a preliminary hearing in state courts on November 5. His next federal court date is to be determined.