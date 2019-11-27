      Weather Alert

Convicted Cop Shooter Sentenced In Saginaw County Circuit Court

John Hall
Nov 27, 2019 @ 6:17pm
JSaginaw County Circuit Court Judge Andre Borrello presides over the sentencing hearing for Joshua Rosebush. Photo by WSGW's John Hall.

Joshua Rosebush who was recently convicted of over  two dozen charges related to the January shooting of Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig  will spend at least 75 to 150 years in prison.

That  followed a sentencing hearing Wednesday before Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge  Andre Borrello. The judge says Rosebush’s crimes had a great impact on  Saginaw Township and neighboring communities.

Rosebush apologized in court and his lawyer said there would be an appeal. One of Koenig’s  fellow officers from Saginaw Township called Rosebush a coward for what he did.

