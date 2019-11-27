Convicted Cop Shooter Sentenced In Saginaw County Circuit Court
JSaginaw County Circuit Court Judge Andre Borrello presides over the sentencing hearing for Joshua Rosebush. Photo by WSGW's John Hall.
Joshua Rosebush who was recently convicted of over two dozen charges related to the January shooting of Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig will spend at least 75 to 150 years in prison.
That followed a sentencing hearing Wednesday before Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Andre Borrello. The judge says Rosebush’s crimes had a great impact on Saginaw Township and neighboring communities.
Rosebush apologized in court and his lawyer said there would be an appeal. One of Koenig’s fellow officers from Saginaw Township called Rosebush a coward for what he did.