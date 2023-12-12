WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Convenience Store Robbed In Carrolton Township

By News Desk
December 12, 2023 6:00AM EST
Share
Convenience Store Robbed In Carrolton Township
(Getty Images)

Police in Carrollton Township are looking for suspects in a Saturday armed robbery.

Police say the Shattuck Market on Shattuck Road east of Church Street was robbed around 10:20 P.M. According to police, two male suspects robbed a person in the parking lot of the store before heading inside and robbing the clerk. They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Carrollton Township Police Department.

Popular Stories

1

Authorities Looking for Missing Isabella County Teen
2

Police ID Body in Bridgeport Township
3

Body Found in Bridgeport Township
4

Six Suspects Accused of Attempted Robbery Charged Federally
5

Bay City Man Arrested after Police Find Suspected Drugs at Traffic Crash in Tuscola County