Convenience Store Robbed In Carrolton Township

Police in Carrollton Township are looking for suspects in a Saturday armed robbery.

Police say the Shattuck Market on Shattuck Road east of Church Street was robbed around 10:20 P.M. According to police, two male suspects robbed a person in the parking lot of the store before heading inside and robbing the clerk. They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Carrollton Township Police Department.