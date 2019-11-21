Controversy Surrounds Pinconning Government
(source: City of Pinconning)
A new controversy is brewing in the city of Pinconning.
As discussions about disbanding the police department and calls to have the state appoint a financial manager have died down, residents are now asking if the mayor is a resident of the city. Gerald Gibson was appointed mayor in October after the resignation of former Mayor Jason Brazeau in September. A Pinconning business owner told the city council on Monday, November 18 Gibson doesn’t live in the city, so he doesn’t think Gibson should be mayor.
Records show Gibson owns property and is a registered voter in the city, but it isn’t known if he lives there. The city charter doesn’t specify a mayor must live in the city, only that they must pay property taxes there. However, city manager Dawn Hoder says state law indicates a mayor must live within the city the mayor presides over, which would override the city charter. Gibson was unavailable for comment.
A slew of resignations in the local government has also rocked the city this year, with another on Monday night. Hoder announced her resignation during the council meeting.
In June, former city manager William Jasura resigned abruptly as the council was deciding the fate of the city’s police department, which had been without a chief since January and had only one full time officer, Sgt. Terry Spencer. Spencer has since been promoted to Captain, though some on the council question the necessity of having the police department.
Hoder, then city Treasurer and part time police officer Donald Lusty also resigned their positions before that June meeting, though the city website still lists Hoder as the Treasurer. In September, former Mayor Jason Brazeau resigned without warning during a council meeting.
Hoder says she will leave the position in January.