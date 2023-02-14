Controversial crown won’t be worn at Prince Charles III coronation

▶ Watch Video: Tina Brown reacts to Prince Harry’s book, latest royal news

The Royal Family will not use a controversial crown during King Charles’ coronation in May, according to BBC. Charles’ wife, Queen Consort Camilla will not wear the Koh-i-Noor diamond, and it will be the first time in history a crown will be “recycled” for a coronation.

Camilla wore the Crown of Queen Elizabeth, which features the Koh-i-Noor diamond, to the funeral of her husband’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022.

The crown was given to Queen Elizabeth II’s mother in 1937, according to the Historic Royal Palaces. The diamond was given to Queen Victoria as a condition of the Treaty of Lahore, which ended the first Anglo-Sikh War in 1849.

The jewel is believed to have originated from the Golconda mines in central southern India. It has had many previous owners – heads of the Mughal empire on the Indian subcontinent, Shahs of Iran, Emirs of Afghanistan and Sikh Maharajas, according to Historic Royal Palaces.

Many Indians believe the diamond still belongs to India and that the British stole it, BBC News reports.

The Crown Of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (1937) Made Of Platinum And Containing The Famous Koh-i-noor Diamond Along With Other Gems. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The diamond was once larger, but was recut to weigh 105.6 carats. Koh-i-Noor means “Mountain of Light” in Persian and there are two legends surrounding the diamond – that it is both lucky and unlucky.

Unlike at the funeral, Camilla, who will also be crowned at the coronation, will no longer wear the crown with Koh-i-Noor diamond.

Instead, she will wear Queen Mary’s Crown, which has been taken out of the Tower of London, where the crown jewels are normally on public display, to be resized for the coronation. Diamonds from Queen Elizabeth II’s collection will be added to the crown.

St. Edward’s Crown was moved from the display last year, because it will be worn by King Charles for his coronation.

St. Edward’s Crown was made for King Charles II and used at his coronation in 1661, according to Buckingham Palace. It has historically been used at the moment of coronation for other monarchs, including Queen Elizabeth II.

Part of the coronation is the investiture, when the monarch is presented with special items from the Coronation Regalia that symbolize the monarch’s power and responsibilities, according to the Historic Royal Palaces.

The Queen Mother’s crown, bearing the Koh-i-noor diamond, lies on the coffin of the Queen Mother as it lies in state April 5, 2002 in Westminster Hall, London. Getty Images

St. Edward’s Crown is the final object presented the monarch – a sign of royal majesty and dignity. The monarch later wears the Imperial State Crown during the procession from Westminster Abbey.

These crowns also made appearances during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral services. The Imperial State Crown was placed on her coffin and King Charles wore St. Edward’s Crown.