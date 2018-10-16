Contract For Trumbull Work Ratified By Bay City Commission

A contract worth almost $1,800,000 covering Bay City’s share of the upcoming Trumbull resurfacing, storm sewer
and water main work between Center and Woodside has been ratified by City Commissioners.

City Manager Dana Muscott says the actual contractor has yet to be determined by M-DOT which is responsible
for passing through most of the money. Muscott added bids came in slightly below what the city had projected for the estimated $2,800,000 initiative.

Work is scheduled to start  November 26th with the relocation of utilities plus some tree and sidewalk removal. The bulk of the project will begin in April and continue through the fall of 2019.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Concern Raised About Possible Bridge Meeting Bay City Commissioners Updated On Code Enforcement And Sidewalk Work Political Candidates Face A Different Panel Armed Robbery Suspect Sought Trumbull Improvement Project To Start In Late November Saginaw’s Hoyt Park Warming House Receives Historic Designation
Comments