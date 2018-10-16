Contract For Trumbull Work Ratified By Bay City Commission

A contract worth almost $1,800,000 covering Bay City’s share of the upcoming Trumbull resurfacing, storm sewer

and water main work between Center and Woodside has been ratified by City Commissioners.

City Manager Dana Muscott says the actual contractor has yet to be determined by M-DOT which is responsible

for passing through most of the money. Muscott added bids came in slightly below what the city had projected for the estimated $2,800,000 initiative.

Work is scheduled to start November 26th with the relocation of utilities plus some tree and sidewalk removal. The bulk of the project will begin in April and continue through the fall of 2019.