Consumers Energy to Hold Virtual Public Input Sessions on Energy Future
(source: Consumers Energy)
Consumers Energy is hosting a series of virtual open houses to gather ideas for the future of energy in Michigan.
Starting Tuesday, August 18, Consumers will gather suggestions for its Clean Energy Plan, which eliminates coal and achieves net zero carbon emissions by 2040. The open houses cover topics like wind and solar power, protecting the environment, building a smarter power grid and what customers can do to help. The public input will help inform Consumers’ suggested Clean Energy Plan updates to the Michigan Public Service Commission in June 2021.
Consumers customers can visit m-i clean energy dot com this Tuesday at 2:00 P.M. for links to join the events, which are scheduled to last 45 minutes. More virtual events take place September 15 at 2:00 P.M., October 13 at 1:00 P.M. and November 10 at 1:30.