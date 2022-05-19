Consumers to Buy Solar Power in Genesee County

A new solar farm under development in Genesee County is one of two that will add 300 megawatts of electricity to the Consumers Energy grid.
The utility announced plans Wednesday, May 18 to purchase electricity from new projects in Genesee and Hillsdale counties, which combined will be able to power about 150,000 homes. Ranger Power of Chicago is developing the $200 million Confluence Solar project in Genesee County’s Flushing and Montrose townships. The solar farm is expected to begin generating electricity by the end of 2024.
Ranger Power believes the project will create about 225 jobs and generate tax revenue totaling about $25 million for local government, schools and other entities. A final decision on the Confluence Solar project is expected after the second reading of an ordinance during the Flushing township board’s meeting in June.