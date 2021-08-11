Consumers In the Process of Restoring Power to Michigan Homes and Businesses Following Overnight Storm

Consumers Energy is responding with all hands on deck to a storm packing up to 70 mph winds which caused damage across Michigan and knocked out power to 205,000 Consumers Energy customers Tuesday night. At 11 a.m. crews had restored electric service to more than 38,000 impacted customers.
“We remain focused on restoring power to our residential and business customers as quickly and safely as possible,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “With high temperatures expected across the state, we are also encouraging residents to seek cooling shelters near them by calling 2-1-1 for the latest open locations.”
Severe weather started hitting West and Northern Michigan after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Winds reportedly as high as 70 mph knocked down trees, limbs and power lines. Additional storm activity is being forecast for tonight and tomorrow. Consumers Energy continues to monitor the weather and is working to bring in additional crews from across Michigan and other states through mutual assistance programs.
A majority of affected customers are expected to be restored by the end of the day Friday, though additional storm activity could extend restoration times through the weekend. Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.
Packard urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews due to health precautions and to allow them to do their work.
Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind: