Consumers Half Way To Restoring Power Outages

Consumers Energy aided by out of state crews and favorable weather conditions Fridday, have restored power to more than half of the more than 190,000 customers impacted by the windstorm that ripped through the state. The majority of the remaining outages are in the northern half of the lower peninsula from Mt. Pleasant northward.
About 420 crews, including 76 crews from Indiana, Ohio and Canada, have worked round the clock to restore about 98,000 customers who had their power knocked out due to 65 to 75-mile-per-hour winds.
“We thank our customers for their patience as our restoration efforts continue throughout the day,” said Christine Wisniewski, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm event. “We have made significant progress and are committed to working non-stop to fully restore all of our customers as soon as possible.”
Severe winds hit west and northwest lower Michigan late Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning. Winds caused severe damage, knocking down trees, limbs and over 2,400 power lines, snapping 170 poles. We are expecting more than 70 additional contractor crews to our system today.
Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts
Wisniewski urged people to pay close attention while traveling for possible downed wires, and to stay at least 25 feet away from them, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews due to health precautions and to allow them to do their work.
Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind: