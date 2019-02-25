Consumers Energy Working to Restore Power

High winds gusting in excess of 60 miles an hour blasted through mid-Michigan Sunday evening, causing a loss of power to tens of thousands of energy customers. The gusty winds also impacted high-profile vehicles and trailers. Michigan State Police responded to I-75 near Prevo Road in Bay County Sunday afternoon for a trailer that had blown over.

Consumers Energy estimates most power outages will be remedied by 11:30 p.m. Monday, February 25. More than 1,600 people are working to repair downed power lines and restore power to thousands of Michigan customers, many of them coming from Indiana, Kentucky and Oklahoma. Crews may work into Tuesday evening to finish work in the hardest hit areas. Visit consumersenergy.com/outagecenter for information and updates on power outages in your area.

Consumers also wants to remind people about safety. Be aware of the potential of downed power lines. Never get within 25 feet of a downed line and call 911 and (800) 477-5050 to report it. Never use a generator indoors. Generators should be kept outside away from any air intakes. They can produce carbon monoxide, a deadly, colorless, odorless and tasteless gas. Be aware of crews working alongside the roads. Be prepared to slow down and move over as you drive by. For people needing a temporary shelter or assistance with their energy bills, call 2-1-1 for a free statewide service to connect you with the proper organizations.