Consumers Energy Working On Remaining Outages

With favorable weather conditions expected today (Wednesday), Consumers Energy expects to have the lights back on for nearly all the 188,000-plus customers impacted by Monday’s severe thunderstorms.

More than 400 crews have restored electricity for more than 146,000 customers and are working today to safely bring back power for the remainder of those experiencing outages. Some work will continue into Thursday in communities most badly damaged by Monday’s nearly 70 mph winds.

“As we approach the 80% of customers restored mark, we want to thank our customers for their patience and cooperation. We understand power outages are frustrating and want customers to know we are working tirelessly to complete our work as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Amanda Wagenschutz, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm restoration work.

Wagenschutz also encouraged the public to continue looking out for potentially deadly downed power lines. Wagenschutz urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

It’s also important to stay away from anything a downed power line is touching. Consumers Energy urges the public to be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.