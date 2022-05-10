Consumers Energy Wants Landowners For Renewable Energy Projects

Consumers Energy is looking to work with landowners and communities to identify locations for utility-scale solar power plants in Michigan.
Solar power is the centerpiece of Consumers’ Clean Energy Plan, which is designed to to meet the state’s energy needs over the next 20 years while protecting the environment by eliminating coal and achieving net zero carbon emissions. Consumers Energy plans a massive expansion to add 8,000 megawatts of utility-scale solar energy by 2040, when more than 60 percent of its electric capacity will come from renewable sources.
The company is searching for tens of thousands of acres throughout Michigan. Participating landowners may sell Consumers their property or create an ongoing revenue source by entering into long-term easement agreements. Large landowners or community officials who want to learn more about working with Consumers on potential solar plant sites should visit the company website.