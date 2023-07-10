Consumers Energy Under Investigation for Faulty Meters

The Michigan Public Service Commission has launched an investigation into Consumers Energy after a series of complaints from customers.

The MPSC says it has received persistent complaints about malfunctioning meters that didn’t show the amount of electricity that had been used, leading to possible overbilling when Consumers estimated energy usage because they couldn’t get accurate readings. In addition, the MPSC alledges that Consumers was aware of the malfunction as far back as 2020, but didn’t inform the commission when it requested an exemption from normal testing procedures while it upgraded meters. The MPSC has demanded that Consumers turn over information relating to meter readings since 2020, the impact of estimated readings on customers’ bills, and the upgrade process that took place between 2019 and 2023.

The energy company has been given until August 4 to comply.