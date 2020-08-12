Consumers Energy to Help Indiana Following Severe Storms
(Alpha Media file photo)
More than 50 employees from Consumers Energy are headed to Indiana Wednesday, August 12 to help with storm restoration efforts.
Thunderstorms tore through the Midwest Monday, August 10, knocking out power to more than 90,000 Indiana customers. 40,000 customers of northern Indiana’s NIPSCO, the northern Indiana energy provider, are still without power.
Consumers Energy crews will be helping repair extensive damage to NIPSCO’s distribution system.
In Michigan, about 33,000 Consumers customers were affected by Monday’s storms. As of late Tuesday afternoon, around 3,000 customers remained without service, with power expected to be restored to nearly all customers by 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.