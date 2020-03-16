Consumers Energy Suspends Shutoffs for Seniors, Low Income Customers in Wake of COVID-19
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Consumers Energy announced Monday that it would suspend energy shutoffs, releasing the following statement:
“Recognizing that many of our customers are in a position where they are unable to work, we are suspending shutoffs for non-pay for low-income and senior customers beginning March 16, 2020 through April 5, 2020. These time frames could be adjusted depending on the spread and severity of the virus.
Senior citizens and qualified low-income customers already enrolled in our Winter Protection Program have already had their end dates extended through May 3, 2020, without any additional actions required on their part. This ensures our most vulnerable customers have the services they need during this state of emergency. All shut-off notices will be withheld to prevent any additional stress for these customers.”