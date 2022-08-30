Consumers Energy Restoring Power After Storms Caused Widespread Damage

Image courtesy of Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy crews worked through the night to restore nearly 40,000 customers after yesterday’s storms knocked down trees, limbs, and power lines in 37 counties in the state’s lower peninsula. The energy provider will have more than 350 crews working today on restoring electric service, and Tuesday’s dry and hazard free weather conditions are favorable for restoration efforts.

The energy provider expects a majority of customers to be restored by Wednesday.

Restoration times can vary depending on the extent of the damage. Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. They can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Reisdents are urged to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews.

Consumers Energy urges the public to keep important safety tips in mind: