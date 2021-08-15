Consumers Energy Restores Power To Over 80 Percent

Consumers Energy has restored power to over 80 percent of Michigan homes and businesses affected by this week’s historic storms. The all-hands-on-deck effort will continue and almost all restoration work should be complete by the end of the weekend.
“We are proud to say we’ve restored power to over 300,000 homes and business in less than four days,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “We know losing power is a hardship, so we remain grateful for the patience of our friends and neighbors as we make our final push to get the lights back on for everyone.”
More than 2,000 line workers, some from as far away as New York and Missouri, will continue to work 16-hour shifts to finish restoring power to all 370,000 homes and businesses that lost power since Tuesday night. This storm was one of the 10 most significant in company history.
Customers can check the progress crews are making to restore power by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. They can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message — text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.
Consumers Energy is offering these public safety tips: