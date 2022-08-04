Consumers Energy Restores Power to Over 32,000 Customers After Severe Storms Hit Michigan

(source: Consumers Energy)

Consumers Energy has restored power to more than 32,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 miles per hour swept across Michigan Wednesday, August 3.

The energy provider expects to restore power to a majority of the 51,000 customers affected by the storm by 11:00 p.m. August 4 with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. August 5.

177 Consumers Energy and contractor crews with more on the way, are currently working from Lake Michigan to Flint restoring power in 11 southern counties. As of 5:45 Thursday morning, less than 52,000 customers were without power. The majority of outages are in Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Jackson, Calhoun, Washtenaw and Genesee counties.

Restoration times can vary depending on changing weather conditions. Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. They can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.