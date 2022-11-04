Consumers Energy Preparing for High Winds this Weekend

Image courtesy of Consumers Energy

With high winds forecast for this weekend, Consumers Energy is preparing to address possible interruptions throughout the Lower Peninsula.

According to the energy company, it’s been monitoring the developing system, which is expected to bring damaging winds and storms beginning Saturday morning and lasting through Sunday morning.

Consumers says its preparing to respond to power outages, downed wires, and other safety hazards, and urges people to prepare as well by charging electronic devices and emergency batteries, putting together an emergency kit, and unplugging sensitive electronics like TV’s, computers, and printers. The power company also reminds the public to stay away from downed power lines and to keep generators outdoors and 25 feet away from doors, windows, or fresh air intakes.