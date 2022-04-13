Consumers Energy Prepared for Severe Thunderstorms

Consumers Energy is preparing for a line of severe thunderstorms that is expected to hit the south, southwest, mid-Michigan and lakeshore regions of the state starting Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Some of these storms may include heavy rain and winds in excess of 60 mph. High wind gusts are also expected Thursday and Friday across the Lower Peninsula.
The Consumers Energy Restoration Team has been monitoring this developing storm for several days and is ready to respond. The company is planning to have approximately 300 crews on its system to assist with any restoration efforts. Crews are preparing trucks and essential materials.
For residents to prepare for the storm, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter for helpful safety tips.
Some preparation tips for potential severe weather include:
Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep these important storm safety tips in mind: