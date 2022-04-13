      Weather Alert

Consumers Energy Prepared for Severe Thunderstorms

News Desk
Apr 13, 2022 @ 7:30am
(source: Consumers Energy)

Consumers Energy is preparing for a line of severe thunderstorms that is expected to hit the south, southwest, mid-Michigan and lakeshore regions of the state starting Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Some of these storms may include heavy rain and winds in excess of 60 mph. High wind gusts are also expected Thursday and Friday across the Lower Peninsula.

The Consumers Energy Restoration Team has been monitoring this developing storm for several days and is ready to respond. The company is planning to have approximately 300 crews on its system to assist with any restoration efforts. Crews are preparing trucks and essential materials.

 For residents to prepare for the storm, visit  www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter for helpful safety tips.

Some preparation tips for potential severe weather include:

  • Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.
  • Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.
  • Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.

 

Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep these important storm safety tips in mind:

  • Stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy crews are taking extra health and safety precautions because of the COVID-19 situation and asks the public to keep at least six feet of distance from its crews.
  • A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Proper ventilation is critical.
  • Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

 

