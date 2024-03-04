Consumers Energy Gets Approval to Increase Electricity Rates

The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a rate increase for Consumers Energy.

The energy company is approved to increase rates by just over $92 million, to be utilized on investments to improve reliability of the electrical system across Michigan. Consumers originally asked for an increase of $216 million, and later requested a reduced increase of only $170 million.

A typical residential customer using 500 kilowatt hours per month will see an increase of about a buck and half on their monthly bill. Consumers says the increase will cover investments in generation and distribution assets, safety and legal compliance and enhanced technology as well as increased operations and maintenance expenses and increased financing costs.