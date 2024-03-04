WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Consumers Energy Gets Approval to Increase Electricity Rates

By News Desk
March 4, 2024 5:00AM EST
Share
Consumers Energy Gets Approval to Increase Electricity Rates
(source: Consumers Energy)

The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a rate increase for Consumers Energy.

The energy company is approved to increase rates by just over $92 million, to be utilized on investments to improve reliability of the electrical system across Michigan. Consumers originally asked for an increase of $216 million, and later requested a reduced increase of only $170 million.

A typical residential customer using 500 kilowatt hours per month will see an increase of about a buck and half on their monthly bill. Consumers says the increase will cover investments in generation and distribution assets, safety and legal compliance and enhanced technology as well as increased operations and maintenance expenses and increased financing costs.

Popular Stories

1

One Dead, Two Injured in Hampton Township Crash
2

Fire Injures Two People, Damages Saginaw County Home
3

Community Remembers Paraprofessional Killed In Car Crash
4

Flint City Council Member Eric Mays Passes Away
5

15-Year-Old Arrested after Fight Leads to Shots Fired Outside Saginaw High School Tuesday