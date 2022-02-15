Consumers Energy Foundation Put Your Town On the Map Competition Is Back

The Consumers Energy Foundation is bringing back the Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition to provide $50,000 for big ideas in Michigan’s small towns.
The competition provides funding for three projects which aim to help small communities in Michigan grow and thrive. Put Your Town on the Map aims to reward innovative ideas that attract visitors to downtowns, focus on housing, education or employment, create community pride and more. The foundation and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) will select 10 finalists to make their pitch at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference in May.
The top three winners will receive grants worth $25-, $15- and $10,000. Communities with a population of up to 10,000 have through March 18 to submit proposals. Community leaders can learn more and apply at cedamichigan.org/rpm/conference-rpm.