Consumers Energy Crosswinds Park Phase 3 Producing Energy
(source: Consumers Energy)
Consumers Energy Crosswinds Park in Tuscola County has entered Phase III.
Located in Columbia and Akron townships, the 33 turbine Phase III began generating 76 megawatts of renewable energy to around 30,000 customers Wednesday, December 4. In total, the park has 114 wind turbines producing up to 231 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to serve 90,000 residents.
The $150 million dollar Phase III employed more than 250 workers during construction. 16 full time staff remain to oversee the park, with five new full time jobs added.
Consumers’ long term goal is to reduce carbon emissions by 90 percent by 2040 and produce 90 percent of its customers energy needs through renewable sources during that time frame.