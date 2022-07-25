      Weather Alert

Consumers Energy Continues to Restore Power After Weekend Storms

Jul 25, 2022 @ 8:00am
Consumers Energy has restored power to more than 55,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 miles an hour swept across Michigan July 23 and 24.

Nearly 200 Consumers and contractor crews worked around the clock to restore power to more than 71 percent of impacted customers on Sunday. The storms caused damage and power outages in 48 Lower Peninsula counties.

Crews will continue working throughout Monday, July 25. As of 9:00 p.m. Sunday, less than 27,000 customers were without power. Power is expected to be restored to 81,000 customers by 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

  • Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
  • Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.
  • Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.
  • Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
  • In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.
