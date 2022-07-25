Consumers Energy Continues to Restore Power After Weekend Storms

Consumers Energy has restored power to more than 55,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 miles an hour swept across Michigan July 23 and 24.
Nearly 200 Consumers and contractor crews worked around the clock to restore power to more than 71 percent of impacted customers on Sunday. The storms caused damage and power outages in 48 Lower Peninsula counties.
Crews will continue working throughout Monday, July 25. As of 9:00 p.m. Sunday, less than 27,000 customers were without power. Power is expected to be restored to 81,000 customers by 6:00 p.m. Monday.
Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind: