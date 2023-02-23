Consumers Energy Brings Crews from Out of State to Restore Power

Consumers Energy says more than 450 crews are out on the road, including about 110 from out of state, working around the clock to restore power after Wednesday night’s winter storm brought icy conditions to much of lower Michigan.

According to the energy provider, about half an inch of ice covered several southern counties, with a total of 8,000 downed wires and 237,000 outages.

Individuals are asked to keep a safe distance away from crews while work is being done.

Restoration times can vary based on changing weather conditions, but Consumers says the majority of customers should have power restored by Sunday, and be nearly complete by the end of Monday.

Customers can report an outage and check their restoration status by visiting ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter