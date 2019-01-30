Consumers Energy Asking Customers to Reduce Gas Usage

Consumers Energy is asking customers to reduce natural gas usage because of an unexpected gas incident in Southeast Michigan. A fire involving equipment at one of the company’s Natural Gas Compresser stations in Macomb County happened about 10:30 Wednesday morning, and all gas flow from the station has been shut down until safety and damage assessments have been completed.

Consumers said residents and businesses can reduce gas usage by setting thermostats lower: 65 degrees when at home and 62 degrees when away. Checking for leaks around doors and windows would also be helpful. The company is also encouraging industrial and business customers to temporarily reduce processes.

You can read more on the Consumers Energy website:

https://www.consumersenergy.com/news-releases/news-release-details/2019/01/30/consumers-energy-issues-public-call-for-all-customers-to-voluntarily-reduce-gas-usage