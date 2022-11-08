Consumers Continues to Restore Power to Areas Affected by Wind Storm

More than 132,000 Michiganders have had their power restored after storms and high winds blew through over the weekend.

Consumers Energy has announced that nearly 2,000 wires were taken down by gusts which exceeded 65 miles per hour in some places. They say another 100 crews were added to the system to help restore power to those who are still affected, mainly those in rural areas. With midterm elections today, the energy company says its prioritizing polling places, and is working with the Secretary of State’s office and local clerks to restore power to those locations.

Consumers still urges people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and to be careful around crews while work continues.