Construction On Westbound US-10 Resumes Tuesday

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin paving operations on westbound US-10 starting Tuesday.

The work will require lane closures and shifting both directions of traffic to the eastbound side of US-10. Ramps closures at the US-10/I-75 interchange will also be required during this phase of construction and will last through November. The Three Mile Road bridge remains closed for construction and is expected to reopen to traffic before the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The work is part of an overall $32.8 million investment to rebuild westbound US-10 from 7 Mile Road to Bay City. The project includes bridge maintenance at Three Mile Road, replacing a culvert at Culver Creek, and replacing the Mackinaw Road overpass in May 2024 with the addition of two roundabouts to mitigate congestion, and replacing the current traffic signals.