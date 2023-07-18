WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Construction On Westbound US-10 Resumes Tuesday

By News Desk
July 18, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Share
Construction On Westbound US-10 Resumes Tuesday
(Getty Images)

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin paving operations on westbound US-10 starting Tuesday.

The work will require lane closures and shifting both directions of traffic to the eastbound side of US-10. Ramps closures at the US-10/I-75 interchange will also be required during this phase of construction and will last through November. The Three Mile Road bridge remains closed for construction and is expected to reopen to traffic before the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The work is part of an overall $32.8 million investment to rebuild westbound US-10 from 7 Mile Road to Bay City. The project includes bridge maintenance at Three Mile Road, replacing a culvert at Culver Creek, and replacing the Mackinaw Road overpass in May 2024 with the addition of two roundabouts to mitigate congestion, and replacing the current traffic signals.

Popular Stories

1

9 hit in drive-by shooting on D.C. street during July Fourth celebrations
2

US-10 Construction in Bay County Begins the Next Phase
3

Juvenile Murder Suspect Recaptured after Escaping in Saginaw
4

Body of Saginaw Teen Discovered in Abandoned House
5

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets