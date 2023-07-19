Construction On M-13 in Northern Bay County Starts July 24

Road work on M-13 near Pniconning starts next Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $4.7 million to resurface nearly 2.5 miles of M-13 from Bay-Arenac Road in Bay County to Bernthal Road in Arenac County. Work includes resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, guardrail, driveway approaches and culverts, and pavement markings. Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures.

The work is expected to be finished by September 29.