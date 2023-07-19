WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Construction On M-13 in Northern Bay County Starts July 24

By News Desk
July 19, 2023 4:00AM EDT
(Getty Images)

Road work on M-13 near Pniconning starts next Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $4.7 million to resurface nearly 2.5 miles of M-13 from Bay-Arenac Road in Bay County to Bernthal Road in Arenac County. Work includes resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, guardrail, driveway approaches and culverts, and pavement markings. Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures.

The work is expected to be finished by September 29.

