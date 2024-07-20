Conspiracy falsely claims there was second shooter at Trump rally

▶ Watch Video: New details reveal Secret Service was notified of gunman before he shot at Trump

Within hours of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, social media users circulated misleading visuals and accounts to falsely claim there was a second gunman atop a water tower at the rally venue.

The conspiracy was one of several that gained traction online in the aftermath of the attack, as people filled an information vacuum with unfounded claims and speculation. Secret Service agents shot and killed the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, almost immediately after he fired at Trump shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

There is no evidence of a second shooter. Reports from local law enforcement, the U.S. Secret Service, journalists at the event, eye witnesses and hundreds of hours of social media video show there was one gunman at the event, who was located on a roof close to the tower.

However, the claim spread almost immediately after the shooting, with users sharing blurred videos to falsely claim it showed a figure on the tower. One of the earliest mentions of the water tower posted to X shortly after the shooting suggested the possibility of movement on top of the water tower. Within an hour, other users posted photos and videos of the rally with captions that echoed the claim.

The false claim was picked up by social media users with large followings, who posted references to the water tower. On X, formerly known as Twitter, community notes were added to some of the posts, debunking the claim. One X post included a clip from a Fox News interview with an eyewitness who referenced “the other shooter” whom she heard was at the water tower. The same videos were then circulated on other platforms, including Reddit.

CBS News verified eyewitness video of the rally posted to social media, including footage showing angles of the water tower in the moments leading up to the shooting and the immediate aftermath. The videos do not show a person atop the tower. However, blurred versions of these videos were used to push the false claim, where a shadow on the tower could be confused for a person.

Google Earth imagery shows the shadows are actually a Pennsylvania American Water logo and a vent on top. Both are visible from the front side that was facing spectators at the rally.

Experts warn social media users to exercise caution in what they see before sharing unverified information and visuals, especially around breaking and major news stories.

CBS News Confirmed has outlined a few of the best practices to keep at top of mind.