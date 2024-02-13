Connecticut pastor found with crystal meth during traffic stop

A pastor in Connecticut was arrested on five charges last week – including for possession of crystal meth, authorities said. Herbert Miller, a church leader in Woodbury, has since been released on a $10,000 bond after police said they found him in possession of both rock and liquid forms of crystal meth.

In an arrest report, state police said Miller, 63, was found driving without valid registration, as it had been suspended for his failure to maintain the proper insurance.

“Subsequent investigation revealed that Miller was in possession of crystal methamphetamine in both rock and liquefied into a hypodermic needle prepared for injection,” police said in the report, adding that he was processed and released on a $10,000 bond.

Miller was charged on five counts – operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without the minimum insurance, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell narcotics and possession of a controlled substance, the police report says. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23.

According to the Connecticut Post, Miller was the pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Shelton before becoming the pastor of Woodbury United Methodist Church last July.

Pastor Bill Florin of the Shelton church location told CBS News on Tuesday that “Herbert Miller is not a pastor at our local church in Shelton,” but provided no further comment. When CBS News called Woodbury United Methodist Church, Miller was identified as their pastor in the facility’s voicemail message. CBS News has also reached out to the New York Annual Conference for comment.

Prior to the churches in Connecticut, Miller served as a pastor at Park Slope United Methodist Church in Brooklyn, New York and studied at Yale Divinity School, according to his social media. The Park Slope church says that Miller was appointed to their leadership in 2004 and served there until 2018. During that tenure, the church said, he helped lead support for Occupy Wall Street and started a Sunday dinner program.