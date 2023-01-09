Connecticut lawmaker killed in wrong-way crash at age 39

A Connecticut state lawmaker was killed in a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles late Wednesday night, the state’s governor announced. State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams was 39.

“I am in shock,” House Speaker Matt Ritter said in a statement Thursday. “Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by his sudden loss.”

State lawmakers confirmed to CBS affiliate WFSB-TV that Williams died after a vehicle heading the wrong way on a highway crashed head-on into another vehicle. It wasn’t immediately clear which vehicle Williams was inside.

House Majority Leader Jason Rojas called Williams “an amazing human being.”

“His infectious smile could instantly make a difficult day better,” Rojas said in a statement. “He was an amazing husband, friend and colleague. He loved community and serving others. Truly – a friend to all who knew him.”

Connecticut state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams is seen in a handout photo.

Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement Williams had an “infectiously optimistic personality,” and the governor ordered the state’s flag to be lowered to half-staff in Williams’ honor.

“Public service was his passion, and he was always advocating on behalf of the people of his hometown,” Lamont said. “He was a genuine person with a genuine soul, and he will be missed.”

Williams is survived by his wife Carrissa Williams and his mother.