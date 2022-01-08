Connecticut high school hockey player dies after on-court collison

A Connecticut high school hockey player has died after a mid-game collision on the ice, CBS New York reports. Police said Teddy Balkind, a 10th grader at St. Luke’s School, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the collision, which occurred during a game on Thursday night.

Officials believe that sometime during the game between St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School, Balkind fell to the ice and another player collided into him, unable to stop, according to CBS New York.

During the collision, Balkind’s neck was accidentally cut by a skate, according to a message sent to students by Brunswick School that was obtained by CBS New York. Team medical experts were present at the game and administered first aid before he was transferred to Greenwich Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Teddy Balkind CBS New York

“Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident,” St. Luke’s School said in a statement to CBS New York. “Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community.”

Balkind was an avid skater who skated for the New Canaan Winter Club and “was known to all as an all around incredible young man, son and brother,” according to New Canaan police.

A camp Balkind attended also posted a tribute to the teen, calling him a “fearless, beautiful soul, who was full of life and a friend to all,” CBS New York reported.