Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon carjacked at gunpoint

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia, but was physically unharmed, according to her spokesperson.

The carjacking took place in FDR Park in Philadelphia around 2:45 p.m., after Scanlon had a meeting there. Scanlon’s 5th congressional district covers part of Philadelphia.

Representative Mary Gay Scanlon Getty Images

“She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” Scanlon’s communications director, Lauren Cox, said in a statement.

Scanlon’s car was found in Newark, Delaware, state police confirmed to CBS News Wednesday night. Five people were in the car at the time, and they were all taken into custody after “a brief foot pursuit.”

Scanlon, a Democrat, is the vice chair of the House Administration Committee and serves on the House Judiciary Committee and House Committee on Rules. She is 62 years old and has been in office since January 2019.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that he was “appalled to learn of this violent crime that was perpetrated against my friend and Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon. My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time.”