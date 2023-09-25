WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Congressman Kildee Visits Striking UAW Employees in Genesee County

By jonathan.dent
September 25, 2023 6:00AM EDT
(photo by Bill Hewitt; WSGW Feb 2020)

Congressman Dan Kildee was in Genesee County on Friday to visit strikers outside a General Motors plant.

The congressman spoke with UAW picketers at the GM Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek, which employs roughly 500 people and supplies parts that are sent out to repair vehicles around the world. Kildee voiced his support for their efforts, and highlighted his Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act introduced earlier this year, which he says would guarantee workers right to strike and engage in collective legislation among other things.

Employees at the Flint Processing Center went on strike Friday after a deal was not reached between the UAW and General Motors.

