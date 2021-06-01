Congressman Kildee to Help in Bay City Habitat for Humanity Project
(Alpha Media file photo)
Congressman Dan Kildee will participate in a Habitat for Humanity build project Tuesday, June 1 at 602 Litchfield St. in Bay City.
The build is a part of the “Operation We Care” Veterans Repair Program. At 1:00 p.m., Kildee will be assisting in the construction of a ramp at the home of a widow of a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Volunteers from the Michigan Laborers’ Union and staff from Congressman Kildee’s office will also assist with the construction.
Kildee will also discuss his Community Project Funding request for the Bay County and Saginaw – Shiawassee Habitat for Humanities. This year, the Appropriations Committee created a new opportunity called Community Project Funding for members of Congress to direct federal resources to local projects with demonstrated community support. Kildee was able to submit ten projects for consideration, including an initiative submitted by Bay County Habitat for Humanity to undertake critical home repairs. These include energy systems and roofs for veterans and low income households. Final determinations of Community Project Funding projects will be announced in the coming months.
More information on the Bay and Saginaw-Shiawasee Habitat for Humanity community project can be found here.