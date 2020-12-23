Congressman Kildee Opposes New EPA Lead And Copper Rule
(WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
Congressman Dan Kildee says the Trump administration’s new Lead and Copper Rule fails to protect public health. The Flint Democrat said he has long advocated that the Lead and Copper Rule is outdated and needs to be updated. But today’s rule allows millions of toxic lead pipes to remain in the ground. Sadly, it will do nothing to stop the next Flint water crisis from happening in other communities across the country.
Kildee said “Instead of taking bold steps to produce a new rule that is based on science, this rule is based merely on convenience. Doctors and experts tell us there is no safe level of lead. Yet this new rule allows high levels of lead in drinking water. The Trump administration’s new rule actually allows toxic lead pipes to remain in operation, even after they are identified and there are high levels of lead in the water, for up to three decades. Simply put, this new rule is too weak to protect the health of the American people.
Kildee concluded “The Flint water crisis should have taught policymakers at all levels of government that we must get serious about removing lead from our water systems. In Congress, I successfully secured $170 million to help Flint be able to replace all of its lead service lines. But the Trump administration’s weak Lead and Copper Rule leaves millions of families vulnerable to lead exposure in their drinking water.”
