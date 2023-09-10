Congressman Kildee Announces New Funding

New federal funding will assist in the expansion of affordable health insurance for mid- Michigan families. Genesee, Bay and Saginaw counties will see the benefits of over $324,000 in a federal grant through the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. The funds were awarded to the Genesee Health Plan (GHP).

Congressman Kildee has long supported the security of affordable health care for Michiganders and says he will continue his work to ensure mid-Michigan families receive high-quality and affordable health care coverage.

Congressman Kildee secured $11 million in federal funding for the Great Lake Bay Region and in March had announced federal funding for Genesee Health Systems to expand on local access to mental health care and substance abuse disorder treatments.