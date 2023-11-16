WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Congressman Dan Kildee Will Not Seek Re-Election

By jonathan.dent
November 16, 2023 12:38PM EST
U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee has announced that he will not seek re-election when his term ends in January of 2025.

The 65-year-old Congressman says a cancer diagnosis earlier this year gave him an opportunity to evaluate his path, leading to the decision. Kildee has since undergone treatment and surgery, and says he is now cancer-free.

He first took Congressional office in 2012, and currently represents Michigan’s recently redrawn 8th district. Kildee says he isn’t retiring, and that he will continue to serve mid-Michigan outside of elected office.

