Congressman Dan Kildee Wants To Target More Coronavirus Related Aid
Congressman Dan Kildee. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
Congressman Dan Kildee believes there’s more to be done when it comes to federal legislation dealing with coronavirus, but he’s happy with the bi-partisan support shown thus far.
The Flint Township Democrat says the latest proposal would support American workers and the economy including direct cash assistance to individuals and families. Kildee wants to prioritize help to working and middle class families plus small business owners.
He spoke as part of a telephone town hall accompanied by health experts to review the latest coronavirus related information.